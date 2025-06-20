Britain to withdraw UK staff from embassy in Iran

Britain to withdraw UK staff from embassy in Iran

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Friday it was temporarily withdrawing UK staff from its embassy in Iran due to the ongoing security situation there.

"We have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily withdraw UK staff from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely," Britain said on its travel advice website page for Iran.

Israel and Iran have been in conflict since last week after Israel launched military strikes on Iran, which retaliated with waves of missiles.

British foreign minister David Lammy has been urging the two sides to find a diplomatic solution and is in Geneva on Friday for nuclear talks with Iran and European counterparts.