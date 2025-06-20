American Jewish organisation asks US to stop arming Israel

American Jewish organisation asks US to stop arming Israel

Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and the West is ignoring Israeli government's war crimes

Published On: Fri, 20 Jun 2025 15:15:30 PKT

(Web Desk) – An American Jewish organisation, “Jewish Voice for Peace”, has urged US President Donald Trump to stop supplying weapons to Israel, warning that otherwise the entire region could erupt into war.

In a statement, it said that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. The West is ignoring Israeli government war crimes against Palestinians. The unconditional supply of weapons by the United States has led to the current situation in the Middle East.

The United States provides $3.8 billion in military aid to Israel annually. This support has increased manifold following the war of Gaza, the Jewish organisation said and added that it is due to US backing and aid that Israel has launched a war against Iran and is also starving people in Palestine.

The organisation made a clear and firm statement: “Israel is committing genocide in Gaza and fueling war in the region. America must stop arming it.”

The Jewish Voice for Peace stands in solidarity with Palestine and is actively running public awareness campaigns across the United States. Its core stance is that the Zionist government of Israel is committing atrocities in Palestine in the name of Judaism.