Hundreds rally in support of Iran in Venezuela amid escalating conflict with Israel

Interior Minister Cabello and National Assembly President Rodriguez participated in demonstration

Fri, 20 Jun 2025 12:50:51 PKT

CARACAS (Reuters) – Hundreds of people marched in Caracas on Thursday in support of Iran amidst escalating conflict with Israel.

The demonstration featured participation from Venezuelan officials, including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello and National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez, who addressed the crowd.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez addressing the participants of the rally.



Rodriguez criticised Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, accusing him of being a war criminal threatening global peace.

The march followed recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian targets, which have resulted in significant casualties.

Venezuela and Iran have fostered a relationship of mutual economic, geopolitical, and ideological interests.