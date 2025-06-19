Germany's Merz urges moderation in call with Netanyahu, source says

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which Merz called for moderation in Israel's campaign against Iran, a German government source told Reuters on Thursday.

Merz voiced Germany's support in principle for Israeli military attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure during the call on Wednesday evening but stressed the importance of seeking diplomatic solutions to the conflict, the source said.

Germany plans to host nuclear talks with its European partners and the Iranian foreign minister at its permanent representation in Geneva on Friday, a source told Reuters on Wednesday, with the goal of getting assurances from Iran that its nuclear programme is used solely for civilian purposes.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed that he will attend the meeting with his counterparts from Germany, Britain and France.

In a separate call, Merz agreed with the Emir of Qatar that there should be no escalation of the conflict into the wider region and in this context, Merz pointed to the Geneva talks, his spokesperson said in a statement.

Israel has said the goal of its strikes is to eliminate Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon - but Iran says its nuclear programme is purely civilian.

Merz and Netanyahu also discussed the situation in Gaza during their phone call, according to the source.

The German government has called on Israel to adhere to international law in its war against Hamas in Gaza, where tens of thousands of civilians have been killed and aid restrictions are exacerbating a humanitarian crisis.