Saudi Arabia facilitates departure of Iranian pilgrims via Jadidat Arar border crossing

The move comes in light of the current situation in Iran

ARAR (Web Desk) – The General Directorate of Passports in Saudi Arabia has deployed its personnel and technical resources to assist Iranian pilgrims returning home via the Jadidat Arar Border Crossing in the Northern Borders Region.

The move comes in light of the current situation in Iran and follows the successful and peaceful completion of the Hajj season for the year 1446 AH.

According to an official statement, the directorate has activated all necessary services to ensure a smooth and orderly departure process for pilgrims from Iran.

The departure procedures are being carried out in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure the safe and efficient return of Iranian pilgrims to their homeland.



