Syria made first direct international bank transfer via SWIFT since war, central bank governor says
World
Central bank governor said a direct transaction was carried out from a Syrian to an Italian bank
DAMASCUS (Reuters) – Syria this week carried out its first international bank transfer via the SWIFT international payment system since the outbreak of the country’s 14-year civil war, central bank governor Abdelkader Husriyeh said on Thursday, a milestone in Syria’s push to reintegrate into the global financial system.
Husriyeh told Reuters in Damascus that a direct commercial transaction was carried out from a Syrian to an Italian bank on Sunday.
"The door is now open to more such transactions," he said.