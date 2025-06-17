US holds key weapon to target Iran's nuclear bunkers

Fordow, located deep within a mountain and estimated to be buried 80 to 90 meters underground

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – The United States is intensifying its military posture in the Middle East amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, though critical operational details remain deliberately undisclosed.

Among the most significant concerns is whether the US will utilise its B-2 stealth bombers—capable of carrying the massive 30,000-pound GBU-57/B bunker-buster bombs—to strike Iran’s fortified nuclear facility at Fordow.

On Monday, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth confirmed additional assets were being deployed to US Central Command “to bolster regional defense,” without specifying the nature of the reinforcements.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump, returning early from the G7 summit, stated he is seeking a resolution to the conflict “better than a ceasefire,” while avoiding elaboration.

Military analysts have noted unusual activity from over 30 US Air Force refueling aircraft—KC-135 Stratotankers and KC-46 Pegasuses—moving eastward over the weekend. This has sparked speculation that the US may be preparing for long-range bomber operations, possibly involving the B-2 fleet.

Fordow, located deep within a mountain and estimated to be buried 80 to 90 meters underground, is considered one of Iran’s most secure nuclear sites. It is beyond the reach of conventional weapons, making the GBU-57/B—designed to penetrate up to 60 meters of rock—the only viable option for a successful strike. The B-2 Spirit is currently the sole aircraft certified to carry this weapon.

Although satellite imagery from May revealed the presence of six B-2 bombers stationed at Diego Garcia—a strategic US base in the Indian Ocean—no further updates have emerged on their current status. With Fordow’s reinforced structure, experts argue that multiple precisely delivered impacts would be necessary for a successful operation.

Defense analyst Justin Bronk emphasized that a single bomber may not suffice, stating, “Multiple B-2s and precision-coordinated strikes would likely be required, given the level of redundancy needed for such a deeply buried target.”

Despite initial reports of Israeli air dominance over Iran since Friday’s strikes, no significant damage has been reported at Fordow. The IAEA has confirmed the plant remains intact. Meanwhile, another enrichment facility at Natanz also survived Friday’s bombing with its underground section largely undamaged, according to international watchdogs—though Israel disputes this.

Iran: Based on continued analysis of high resolution satellite imagery collected after Friday’s attacks, the IAEA has identified additional elements that indicate direct impacts on the underground enrichment halls at Natanz.

A potential US-led operation may also focus on dismantling Iranian air defense systems and missile sites. To this end, the US Navy has bolstered its presence, with the USS Nimitz carrier strike group en route to join the USS Carl Vinson in the Arabian Sea. Several destroyers have also been repositioned in the eastern Mediterranean.

As the region awaits Washington’s next move, US defense planners appear to be balancing strategic ambiguity with operational readiness.

HERE’S WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT IRAN’S FORDOW NUCLEAR SITE

The Fordow nuclear facility is one of Iran’s most heavily fortified uranium enrichment sites. Located near the city of Qom and built deep inside a mountain, Fordow is buried roughly 80 to 90 meters underground, making it extremely difficult to destroy through conventional airstrikes.

Originally revealed in 2009, Fordow is operated by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and was designed to enrich uranium to high levels. While Iran has claimed the site is for peaceful purposes, Western nations have raised concerns over its potential use in developing nuclear weapons due to its secretive construction and heavily reinforced structure.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues to monitor the facility. Despite recent Israeli airstrikes, the IAEA has confirmed that Fordow has not sustained visible damage.

