Israel claims killing top Iranian commander amid escalating Tehran-Tel Aviv strikes

Trump urges Tehran evacuation as Iran-Israel conflict enters fifth day

Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 13:50:59 PKT

TEL AVIV/DUBAI (Reuters/AFP) – Israel’s military says it has killed Ali Shadmani, who it has identified as Iran’s wartime chief of staff.

In a statement, the military said following “a sudden opportunity overnight, the (Israeli air force) struck a staffed command centre in the heart of Tehran and eliminated Ali Shadmani, the war-time Chief of Staff, the most senior military commander, and the closest figure to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei”.

The Israeli military said Shadmani had commanded both the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Iranian armed forces.

General Shadmani was not only a frontline military strategist but also headed Iran's Emergency Command Center, responsible for approving tactical and strategic operations of both the Iranian military and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He had previously served as Director of Operations at the Iranian General Staff and as Deputy Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters.

Shadmani was appointed as commander of Iran’s armed forces at the onset of the recent military escalation, following the death of his predecessor General Alam Ali Rashid in a prior Israeli airstrike.

His death marks another significant blow to Iran's top military leadership, which has faced a string of high-profile assassinations in recent months, severely impacting the continuity and stability of its strategic command structure. Iran has not yet officially confirmed the incident.

TWO EXPLOSIONS HEARD IN TABRIZ

Two explosions were heard on Tuesday in Iran's northwestern city of Tabriz, local media reported as Iran and Israel trade fire for a fifth day.

"Two explosions occurred in Tabriz five minutes apart," the Ham Mihan newspaper reported. "Thick smoke was seen around Tabriz Tuesday morning after the explosion," Mehr news agency reported, publishing a video from the city, which lies more than 600 kilometres (375 miles) from Tehran and is home to a major air force base targeted by Israel in recent days.

TRUMP URGES TEHRAN EVACUATION AS IRAN-ISRAEL CONFLICT ENTERS FIFTH DAY

Israel and Iran attacked each other for a fifth straight day on Tuesday, and US President Donald Trump urged Iranians to evacuate Tehran, citing what he said was the country's rejection of a deal to curb nuclear weapons development.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal' I told them to sign. What a shame, and waste of human life. Simply stated, IRAN CAN NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON. I said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social media platform.

French President Emmanuel Macron said Trump's early departure from the G7 was positive, given the immediate objective was to get Israel and Iran to agree to a ceasefire that the US had proposed.

"There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions. And I think this is a very good thing," Macron told reporters. "So now we need to see what the stakeholders will do."

Iranian media reported explosions and heavy air defence fire in Tehran early on Tuesday. Air defences were activated also in Natanz, home to key nuclear installations 320 km (200 miles) away, the Asriran news website reported.

A White House aide said it was not true that the US was attacking Iran. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told Fox News that Trump was still aiming for a nuclear deal with Iran, while adding the US would defend its assets in the region.

In Israel, air raid sirens wailed in Tel Aviv after midnight and an explosion was heard as Iranian missiles targeted the country again.

Iranian officials reported 224 deaths, mostly civilians, in five days, while Israel said 24 civilians had been killed. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said nearly 3,000 Israelis had been evacuated due to damage from Iranian strikes.

Sources told Reuters that Tehran had asked Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia to urge Trump to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to an immediate ceasefire. In return, Iran would show flexibility in nuclear negotiations, according to two Iranian and three regional sources.

"If President Trump is genuine about diplomacy and interested in stopping this war, next steps are consequential," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X. "Israel must halt its aggression, and absent a total cessation of military aggression against us, our responses will continue."

Netanyahu told reporters on Monday that Israel was committed to eliminating threats posed by Iran's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, adding, "If this can be achieved in another way—fine. But we gave it a 60-day chance."

Speaking to Reuters on Friday, the first day of Israel's assault, Trump said he had given the Iranians 60 days to come to an agreement to halt uranium enrichment and that the time had expired with no deal. Iran says its nuclear programme is only for peaceful purposes.

Oil prices rallied more than 2% early in Asia on Tuesday after Trump's evacuation warning, reversing losses on Monday amid reports that Iran was seeking an end to hostilities.

NATANZ PLANT EXTENSIVELY DAMAGED: IAEA



Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told the BBC that the Natanz plant sustained extensive damage, likely destroying 15,000 centrifuges, while Iran's Fordow plant remained largely intact.

Talks between the United States and Iran, hosted by Oman, had been scheduled for June 15 but were scrapped, with Tehran saying it could not negotiate while under attack.

Israel launched its air war with a surprise attack that has killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran's military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists. It says it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate the campaign in the coming days.

Trump has consistently said the Israeli assault could end quickly if Iran agreed to US demands that it accept strict curbs on its nuclear programme.

"As I've been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed, and I think Iran is foolish not to sign," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Canada on Monday.

A US official said Trump would not sign a draft statement from G7 leaders calling for a de-escalation of the conflict. The draft statement says Iran must never have a nuclear weapon and that Israel has the right to defend itself.

SIRENS BLARE ACROSS CENTRAL, NORTHERN ISRAEL



People take cover inside a public shelter following a missile attack from Iran on Israel, in Tel Aviv, Israel on June 17, 2025.



Sirens blared across central Israel early on Tuesday morning as the country came under missile attack from Iran, an Israeli army spokesperson announcement said.

"The IAF is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat," it added.

Less than an hour later sirens sounded across northern Israel, including in the port city of Haifa, due to another Iranian missile attack, the army said.

There were no immediate reports of hits nor fatalities in the latest Iranian barrages.

IRAN MISSILE ATTACK ON HAIFA

On Monday, Iran targeted the Israeli port city of Haifa, according an Israeli army announcement asking residents of the area to find shelter.

Earlier, Iran called on US President Trump to force Israel to cease fire as the only way to end the four-day-old aerial war, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was on the "path to victory."

Israeli forces stepped up their bombardment of Iranian cities, while Iran proved capable of piercing Israeli air defences with one of its most successful volleys yet of retaliatory missile strikes.

Israel launched its air war on Friday (June 13) with a surprise attack that killed nearly the entire top echelon of Iran's military commanders and its leading nuclear scientists. It has said it now has control of Iranian airspace and intends to escalate its campaign in coming days.

Tehran's retaliation is the first time in decades of shadow war and proxy conflict that missiles fired from Iran have pierced Israeli defences in significant numbers and killed Israelis in their homes.