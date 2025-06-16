Putin, Erdogan condemn Israeli actions against Iran

Both sides expressed concern about the ongoing escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict

Updated On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 19:49:17 PKT

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned Israel's "act of force" against Iran and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities when they spoke by phone on Monday, the Kremlin said.

"Both sides expressed the most serious concern about the ongoing escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict, which has already led to a large number of casualties and is fraught with serious long-term consequences for the entire region," a Kremlin statement said.

"The leaders spoke in favor of an immediate cessation of hostilities and the settlement of contentious issues, including those related to the Iranian nuclear programme, exclusively by political and diplomatic means."

The two sides agreed to remain in close cooperation, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Russia remains ready to act as a mediator in the conflict between Israel and Iran, and Moscow's previous proposal to store Iranian uranium in Russia remains on the table, the Kremlin said on Monday.

Tehran says it has the right to peaceful nuclear power, but its swiftly-advancing uranium enrichment programme has raised fears in the wider West and across the Gulf that it wants to develop a nuclear weapon.