Iran president urges national unity against Israeli aggression

Says Iran will strongly defend its right to peaceful nuclear energy and research

Published On: Mon, 16 Jun 2025 15:34:34 PKT

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday urged the nation to unite and stand firm against Israeli aggression.

‘All the people of Iran must stand united against aggression,’ he said while addressing a parliament session.

He said that Iran has no intention of acquiring nuclear weapons, however, it will strongly defend its right to peaceful nuclear energy and research for the progress of its society.

No one can lawfully deprive Iran of this right, he remarked and reaffirmed that people of Iran would not be intimidated by any power.

He appealed to the nation that every disagreement, issue, and obstacle should be set aside today, and “we must stand firmly with unity and solidarity against this genocidal criminal aggression”.

He reiterated the religious decree (fatwa) of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which prohibits weapons of mass destruction.

Unity between the nation and the leadership is Iran’s greatest strength, he stressed.

