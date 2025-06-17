Iran, Israel exchange fresh strikes in fourth day of conflict

In Israel, 24 people have been killed since hostilities began. In Iran, 224 people have been killed

Updated On: Tue, 17 Jun 2025 02:46:25 PKT

TEL AVIV/DUBAI/WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The deadly conflict between Israel and Iran has entered its fourth day, with both sides widening their attacks. Israel struck Iran’s state television station in the middle of a broadcast and has said it has destroyed about a third of Iran’s missile launchers.

Casualties are mounting. In Israel, 24 people have been killed since hostilities began. In Iran, 224 people have been killed.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused Netanyahu of attacking Iran to deliberately derail nuclear negotiations with the United States.

Separately, President Donald Trump does not intend to sign a joint statement calling for de-escalation drafted by G7 leaders in Canada.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said today he believes Israel’s strikes on Iran have significantly set back its nuclear program. “I estimate we are sending them back a very, very long time. I can’t elaborate,” he said in a news conference.

Iran wants to talk about de-escalating hostilities with Israel, and should do so immediately "before it's too late", US President Donald Trump said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of the G7 summit, former US President Donald Trump emphasised that Iran must return to negotiations under any circumstances. He remarked that “Iran is not winning this war,” and expressed hope that Iranian officials would seek dialogue to de-escalate tensions.

Trump noted that the US has no formal agreement with Iran, adding, “They need to make one. Iran was given 60 days — this was bound to happen on the 61st day.” He acknowledged that war is painful for both sides and urged diplomacy over conflict.

This comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel, with Israel recently carrying out airstrikes targeting Iranian state television facilities, resulting in reported casualties.

IRAN STATE TV HIT IN ISRAELI ATTACK ON TEHRAN

Iran's state broadcaster appeared to be hit by an air strike mid-broadcast after Israel's defence minister announced that the Islamic republic's state television and radio was "about to disappear".

A video posted to X by BBC correspondent Nafiseh Kohnavard showed what seemed to be a live broadcast cut short by an explosion that filled the studio with dust and falling plaster.

Israel's military had earlier warned residents in a portion of Tehran's northern District 3 – where the broadcaster is based – to evacuate "immediately", saying it intended to carry out air strikes there.

The Israeli regime attacks Iran’s national TV.



Brave Iranian presenter keeps composed as the studio comes under Israeli attack. pic.twitter.com/XM7QCz775D — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) June 16, 2025

NON-PROLIFERATION TREATY

Iranian parliamentarians are preparing a bill that could push Tehran toward exiting the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, the foreign ministry said on Monday, while reiterating Tehran's official stance against developing nuclear weapons.

"In light of recent developments, we will take an appropriate decision. Government has to enforce parliament bills but such a proposal is just being prepared and we will coordinate in the later stages with parliament," the ministry's spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, when asked at a press conference about Tehran potentially leaving the NPT.

The NPT, which Iran ratified in 1970, guarantees countries the right to pursue civilian nuclear power in return for requiring them to forego atomic weapons and cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, the IAEA.

Israel began bombing Iran last week, saying Tehran was on the verge of building a nuclear bomb. Iran has always said its nuclear programme is peaceful, although the IAEA declared last week that Tehran was in violation of its NPT obligations.

Earlier, Iranian missiles struck Israel's Tel Aviv and the port city of Haifa before dawn on Monday, killing at least eight people and destroying homes, prompting Israel's defence minister to warn that Tehran residents would "pay the price and soon".

The dangers of further escalation loomed over a meeting of the Group of Seven leaders in Canada, with US President Donald Trump expressing hope on Sunday that a deal could be done but no sign of the fighting abating on a fourth day of war.

The latest fatalities in Israel, reported by Israel's national emergency services, raised its death toll to 23 since Friday. Israeli attacks in Iran have killed at least 224 people since Friday, Iran's health ministry has said.

At least 100 more were wounded in Israel in the overnight blitz, part of a wave of attacks by Tehran in retaliation for Israel's strikes targeting the nuclear and ballistic missile programmes of sworn enemy Iran.

Search and rescue operations were underway in Haifa where around 30 people were wounded, emergency authorities said, as dozens of first responders rushed to the strike zones. Fires were seen burning at a power plant near the port, media reported.

Video footage showed several missiles over Tel Aviv and explosions could be heard there and over Jerusalem. Several residential buildings in a densely populated neighbourhood of Tel Aviv were destroyed in a strike that blew out the windows of hotels and other nearby homes just a few hundred meters from the US Embassy branch in the city. The US ambassador said the building sustained minor damage, but there were no injuries to personnel.

Guydo Tetelbaun was in his apartment in Tel Aviv when the alerts came in shortly after 4 am (0100 GMT).

"As usual, we went into the (shelter) that's right across the street there. And within minutes, the door of the (shelter) blew in," the 31-year-old chef said.

"A couple of people came in bloody, all cut up. And then when we came to the apartment, after it quietened down, we saw there wasn't much of it... Walls are caved in, no more glass," he added.

"It's terrifying because it's so unknown. This could be the beginning of a long time like this, or it could get worse, or hopefully better, but it's the unknown that's the scariest.”

The predawn missiles also struck near Shuk HaCarmel, a popular market in Tel Aviv that typically draws large crowds of residents and tourists buying fresh fruit and vegetables, and to popular bars and restaurants. A residential street in nearby Petah Tikva and a school in ultra-Orthodox Jewish city Bnei Brak were also hit.

'NEW METHOD'

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the latest attack employed a new method that caused Israel's multi-layered defence systems to target each other and allowed Tehran to successfully hit many targets, without providing further details.

The Israeli Defence Force did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the strikes. There were no reports in Israel of interceptor missiles hitting each other. Israeli officials have repeatedly said its defence systems are not 100% and have warned of tough days ahead.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement: "The arrogant dictator of Tehran has become a cowardly murderer who targets the civilian home front in Israel to deter the IDF from continuing the attack that is collapsing his capabilities."

"The residents of Tehran will pay the price, and soon."

The death toll in Iran was already at least 224, with 90% of the casualties reported to be civilians, an Iranian health ministry spokesperson said.

All the fatalities in Israel have been civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel's military said on Monday morning it had struck again at command centres belonging to the Revolutionary Guard and Iran's military.

LEADERS MEET

Group of Seven leaders began gathering in the Canadian Rockies on Sunday with the Israel-Iran conflict expected to be a top priority.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said his goals for the summit include for Iran to not develop or possess nuclear weapons, ensuring Israel's right to defend itself, avoiding escalation of the conflict and creating room for diplomacy.

"This issue will be very high on the agenda of the G7 summit," Merz told reporters.

Before leaving for the summit on Sunday, Trump was asked what he was doing to de-escalate the situation. "I hope there's going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal," he told reporters. "Sometimes they have to fight it out."

Brent crude futures were up 0.5% in Asian trade on Monday, having surged late last week. While the spike in oil prices has investors on edge, stock and currency markets were little moved in Asia.

"It's more of an oil story than an equity story at this point," said Jim Carroll, senior wealth adviser and portfolio manager at Ballast Rock Private Wealth. "Stocks right now seem to be hanging on."

TRUMP VETOES PLAN TO TARGET KHAMENEI, OFFICIALS SAY

In Washington, two US officials told Reuters that Trump had vetoed an Israeli plan in recent days to kill Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

When asked about the Reuters report, Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu told Fox News on Sunday: "There's so many false reports of conversations that never happened, and I'm not going to get into that."

"We do what we need to do," he told Fox's "Special Report With Bret Baier."

Israel began the assault with a surprise attack on Friday that wiped out the top echelon of Iran's military command and damaged its nuclear sites, and says the campaign will escalate in the coming days.

Iran has vowed to "open the gates of hell" in retaliation.

Trump has lauded Israel's offensive while denying Iranian allegations that the US has taken part and warning Tehran not to widen its retaliation to include US targets.

Two US officials said on Friday the US military had helped shoot down Iranian missiles that were headed toward Israel.

Trump has repeatedly said Iran could end the war by agreeing to tough restrictions on its nuclear programme, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes but which Western countries and the IAEA nuclear watchdog say could be used to make an atomic bomb.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian told parliament on Monday Tehran has no intention of building nuclear weapons but it would continue to pursue its right to nuclear energy and research.