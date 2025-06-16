Firefighters deployed to Haifa oil refinery damaged in Iranian missile attack

HAIFA (Reuters) – Fire trucks were seen at a major oil refinery in Israel's northern city of Haifa on Monday morning, just a few hours after an Iranian barrage of missiles hit various locations across the country.

Earlier, Iranian state media said a new barrage of missiles targeted the northern city.

Israel's Oil Refineries said its pipelines and transmission lines in Haifa had been damaged by Iranian missile strikes on Sunday, according to a regulatory filing to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

It said that no injuries or casualties were reported at the sites, with refining facilities continuing to operate despite a shutdown of some downstream operations. It added that it is examining the impact of the damage on its operations and implications on its financial results.

MISSILE STRIKE ON TEL AVIV

Meanwhile, emergency crew and fire trucks responded to an Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv on Monday which left widespread destruction across various buildings.

Israel and Iran had kept up their attacks, killing and wounding civilians and raising concern among world leaders at a G7 meeting in Canada this week that the biggest battle between the two old enemies could lead to a broader regional conflict.

The Iranian death toll in four days of Israeli strikes, carried out with the declared aim of wiping out Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, had reached at least 224, with 90% of the casualties reported to be civilians, an Iranian health ministry spokesperson said.

MISSILE HITS PETAH TIKVA

Residents in the Israeli city of Petah Tikva evacuated from a building early on Monday after it was struck in the latest barrage of missiles launched from Iran.

A large hole was seen in a building at the site from which people were evacuating with their belongings, assisted by emergency workers.

Early on Monday, the Israeli military said it had detected more missiles launched from Iran towards Israel. "At this time, the (Israeli Air Force) is operating to intercept and strike where necessary to eliminate the threat," the Israeli Defence Forces said.

At least 10 people in Israel, including children, have been killed so far, according to authorities there.