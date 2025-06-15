Putin advised Khamenei to accelerate talks with US, claims Israeli media

Updated On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 22:54:44 PKT

JERUSALEM (Web Desk) Israeli media has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin recently contacted US President Donald Trump on Iran’s request, and subsequently advised Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to expedite negotiations with Washington.

According to the reports, Putin warned Khamenei that the Iranian government was under serious threat amidst the escalating conflict with Israel.

The alleged conversation between Putin and Trump comes at a time when regional tensions have reached critical levels, with deadly missile exchanges between Israel and Iran continuing for the third consecutive day.

In a separate development, Israeli media reported that the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) stated that two Israeli citizens had been arrested on charges of espionage for Iran.

The military chief claimed that these arrests were part of Israel's broader efforts to neutralize existential threats to the country.

These claims, though unconfirmed by official Russian or Iranian sources, highlight the intensifying diplomatic and intelligence dimensions of the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.