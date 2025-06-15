Israel's El Al cancels flights to and from many cities until June 23

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel's El Al Airlines has cancelled flights to and from many European cities as well as Tokyo and Moscow until June 23 owing to the conflict between Israel and Iran, it said on Sunday.

The Israeli flag carrier said that all flights have been cancelled up to and including June 17, with Israel's airspace still closed.

"Once approvals are received from the relevant security and aviation authorities, we will do everything possible to allow as many Israelis as possible to return home, gradually resume our regular flight schedule and operate rescue flights from destinations near Israel," El Al said.

Israel's National Security Council (NSC) cautioned against travel to Israel through Egypt and Jordan despite their borders being open.

"We would like to emphasize that both Sinai (in Egypt) and Jordan are under Level 4 travel warnings – indicating a high threat level – and we recommend avoiding travel to these areas. These warnings are especially relevant during this time of heightened tension," the NSC said.

"For Israelis currently abroad and waiting to return to the country, we recommend waiting for updates on the matter from the Ministry of Transportation."

El Al shares were down 3.5% in afternoon trade in Tel Aviv.

Since October 7, 2023, El Al has been one of the only carriers operating into Tel Aviv after many foreign airlines cancelled flights because of the Israel-Gaza conflict.

A number of carriers recently resumed flights to Israel before the missile attack exchanges between Israel and Iran this weekend.