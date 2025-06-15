Cyprus says it has been asked by Iran to convey 'some messages' to Israel

Cypriot officials offered no clarity on the nature of the messages

Sun, 15 Jun 2025 17:03:48 PKT

NICOSIA (Reuters) - Iran has asked Cyprus to convey "some messages" to Israel, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday, as the east Mediterranean island appealed for restraint in a rapidly escalating crisis in the Middle East.

Christodoulides spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday and he has also spoken to the leaders of Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Greece, his office said.

Earlier, Christodoulides told journalists Iran had asked Cyprus to convey 'some messages' to Israel but he did not say who specifically the messages were from or what they said.

Cypriot officials offered no clarity on the nature of the messages, which came after the Cypriot foreign minister spoke to his Iranian counterpart on Friday night.

Christodoulides also said he was not happy with what he said was a slow reaction by the European Union to the unfolding crisis in the Middle East.

Cyprus, the EU member situated closest to the Middle East, had asked for an extraordinary meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, he said. Projectiles sent by Iran to strike Israel were visible from various locations across Cyprus on Friday and Saturday night.

"It is not possible for the EU to claim a geopolitical role, to see all these developments and for there not to be at the very least a convening of the Council of Foreign Ministers," Christodoulides told journalists.

Cyprus has offered to assist in the evacuation of third-party nationals from the region, and has called on all sides to refrain from actions which could escalate the conflict.