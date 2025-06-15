Israeli military issues evacuation warnings to Iranians near weapons facilities

Israeli military issues evacuation warnings to Iranians near weapons facilities

Sun, 15 Jun 2025 14:15:45 PKT

(Reuters) - Israel on Sunday issued evacuation warnings to Iranians living near weapons production facilities in Tehran as the two nations continued to exchange missile attacks that began on Friday.

"The Israeli military will strike these sites and will continue to peel away the Iranian snake’s skin in Tehran and everywhere — targeting nuclear capabilities and weapons systems," Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Israel had earlier issued an evacuation warning to Iranians residing near weapons facilities in Iran, an Israeli military spokesperson said in a post on X in Arabic and Farsi.

The spokesperson said the warning included all weapons factories and supporting facilities.

Israel launched its biggest military strike against Iran on Friday, saying its goal was to stop Iran from developing atomic weapons and to take out Iran's ballistic missile capabilities.

