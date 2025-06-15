Israeli rescuer says 'dozens' of casualties in coastal town following Iranian missile attack

World World Israeli rescuer says 'dozens' of casualties in coastal town following Iranian missile attack

Bat Yam's mayor later told Reuters that four were killed and more than 100 were wounded

Follow on Published On: Sun, 15 Jun 2025 09:21:15 PKT

BAT YAM (Reuters) – Israeli rescue teams continued search and rescue mission in the coastal city of Bat Yam on Sunday morning, where an overnight Iranian missile attack resulted in "dozens" of casualties, according to Israeli rescue personnel.

Bat Yam's mayor later told Reuters that four were killed in the attack on the coastal town, and more than 100 were wounded. Israeli media said at least 35 people were missing in the coastal town after the attack. A spokesperson for the emergency services said a missile hit an eight-story building there and while many people were rescued, there were fatalities.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on each other overnight into Sunday, stoking fears of a wider conflict after Israel expanded its surprise campaign against its main rival with a strike on the world's biggest gas field.

Waves of Iranian attacks began shortly after 11:00 pm on Saturday (2000 GMT) and continued throughout the night and early morning.

Israel's ambulance service said at least seven people were killed in total across the country overnight, including a 10-year-old boy and a woman in her 20s, and more than 140 injured in multiple attacks.

It was unclear how many buildings were hit overnight.