Khamenei appoints Brigadier General Majid Mousavi as commander of IRGC Air Force

Mousavi selected after martyrdom of Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh

Updated On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 21:19:12 PKT

TEHRAN (Web Desk) - Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appointed Brigadier General Seyyed Majid Mousavi as commander of the IRGC Air Force following the death of Amir Ali Hajizadeh in Israeli strikes.

In the appointment decree, Khamenei said Mousavi was selected "due to the proud and honorable martyrdom of Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh at the hands of the cursed Zionist regime" and based on his "valuable experiences."

Khamenei said he expected "enhancement of comprehensive capabilities and increasing readiness of missile and drone sections" and "groundwork and authoritative presence in space" under Mousavi's command.

Khamenei also called for "strengthening insight of personnel and having a spiritual foundation in moving toward building a force at the level of the Islamic Revolution."

Hajizadeh was killed in Israeli airstrikes Friday along with IRGC's chief Hossein Salami, Armed Forces Chief Mohammad Bagheri, and other senior military leaders.

The IRGC Air Force oversees Iran's missile and drone programs.

Iran launched the "True Promise 3" operation Friday night, firing hundreds of ballistic missiles at Israeli military targets.