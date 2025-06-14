Iran downs two Israeli warplanes, captures female pilot: reports

Iran has vowed a crushing response to Israel’s acts of aggression

Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 11:24:57 PKT

TEHRAN (Dunya News) – Two Israeli warplanes were shot down by Iran’s air defenses as escalation mounted following the Israel’s strikes in Tehran and other cities.

The Israeli jets were downed on Friday, Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported, adding that the pilot of one of these warplanes, who is a woman, has been captured.

Earlier in the day, Iran has launched a fifth wave of missile attacks on Israel as part of a strong counteroffensive, bringing the total number of missiles fired to over 200.

So far, 4 people have been killed and 63 injured in Israel, with several buildings reduced to rubble in counterstrikes launched by Iran after Israel launched an offensive against it.

Explosions have been reported in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem following Iran’s latest missile barrage. Members of the U.S. Embassy have taken shelter, and sirens have sounded across Tel Aviv, prompting citizens to rush into bunkers.

Iran has named the retaliatory strikes "Operation True Promise 3” with a senior Iranian military official, General Ahmad Vahidi, saying the strikes will continue as long as necessary.

The strikes come hours after the Israeli regime, in unprovoked aggression, targeted locations in Iranian territory, including residential buildings.

The Iranian counterstrikes began without notice, and images and footage began to appear of missile after missile penetrating Israel’s missile defenses and exploding upon impact on their targets. Huge fireballs lighted up the night sky in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem as they did.

Reports say Israel’s ministry of war has been hit. Israeli air defense batteries around other specific targets were also taken out before missiles came down on the higher-profile targets.