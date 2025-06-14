In televised message to nation, Khamenei says life will turn bleak for Israel

Khamenei says the Israeli regime will not go away from the Friday strikes on Iran unharmed.

TEHRAN (IRNA) - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the Israeli regime will not go away from the Friday strikes on Iran unharmed.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Israeli regime “made a grave mistake” the consequences of which will render it helpless.

“Strong action should be taken, and will be taken,” the Leader said. “We will have no leniency on them. Life will undoubtedly turn bleak for them.”

Ayatollah Khamenei said the entire Iranian nation stood behind the Armed Forces, and “the Islamic Republic will, by God’s grace, defeat the Zionist regime.”

The Leader assured Iranians that Iran’s response to Israel will not be taken lightly.

The Israeli regime began a series of military strikes in and near the Iranian capital, Tehran, as well as other Iranian cities overnight on Friday.

The Israeli military also carried out targeted strikes against Iran’s top military brass. Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri and Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami were assassinated in Tehran.

So were Commander of the Aerospace Force of the IRGC Brigadier General Amirali Hajizadeh and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid.

Earlier on Friday and following the strikes, Ayatollah Khamenei said the Israeli regime sealed a “bitter and painful” destiny for itself with the strikes on Iran.

The Leader appointed new top military commanders shortly afterwards.

