Iranian president vows Zionist regime's aggression will be met with appropriate response

Pezeshkian described the Israeli regime’s strikes on Iran as blatant violation of international law.

TEHRAN (IRNA) - President Masoud Pezeshkian in a phone conversation with Russian president described the Israeli regime’s strikes on Iran as a blatant violation of international law, emphasizing that this aggression will be met with an appropriate response.

During the phone call on Friday, President Pezeshkian expressed gratitude to his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, for his solidarity.

Pezeshkian recalled the Israeli regime’s assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh on the first day of his tenure in Tehran in late July 2024, noting that this regime is seeking to create and expand tensions in the region.

Regarding the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, the Iranian president further stated that the Islamic Republic has never sought to acquire nuclear weapons and is ready to provide assurances to relevant international authorities in this regard.

During the phone call, Putin condemned the recent attacks by the Israeli regime on Iran, offering condolences to the Iranian government and people for the deaths of civilians, nuclear scientists, and military commanders.

The Russian president also said that he expressed his concern about the Israeli regime’s act of aggression to officials of that regime.

He emphasized that these acts are clear violations of international law and regulations, adding that Russia is ready to mediate to help de-escalate tensions.

