How the world is reacting to Israel attacks on Iran nuclear, military sites

The Israeli army says 200 jets struck more than 100 sites across Iran in a large-scale attack.

Published On: Sat, 14 Jun 2025 01:59:32 PKT

(Web Desk) - Israel’s military says it launched a wave of strikes on Iran, hitting key nuclear facilities and killing senior Iranian commanders and nuclear scientists in a major attack.

The assault in the early hours of Friday also hit residential sites and killed at least 78 people, according to “unofficial statistics” reported by Fars, Iran’s semi-official state news agency.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Israel that it “must expect severe punishment” following its “crime”, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that the military operation will continue for as long as necessary.

UNITED NATIONS

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for “maximum restraint” to avoid “descent into deeper conflict”.

“The secretary-general condemns any military escalation in the Middle East,” Guterres’s spokesperson Farhan Haq said. “He is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran’s nuclear programme are under way.”

The UN Security Council said later it would be holding an emergency meeting on Friday at 1900 GMT, current Council presidency Guyana announced.

The meeting was requested by Iran, and supported by Russia and China.

INTERNATIONAL ATOMIC ENERGY AGENCY

UN nuclear watchdog head Rafael Grossi said that nuclear facilities “must never be attacked” and called “on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation” following Israeli strikes on Iran.

“This development is deeply concerning … I reiterate that any military action that jeopardizes the safety and security of nuclear facilities risks grave consequences for the people of Iran, the region, and beyond,” Grossi, who heads the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a statement to board members.

The IAEA said later that they would be convening an extraordinary meeting of its board of governors on Monday at its Vienna headquarters, two diplomats told AFP.

NATO

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said it was “crucial” for Israel’s allies to work to de-escalate tensions.

“I think it is now crucial for many allies, including the United States, to work, as we speak, to de-escalate. I know that they are doing that and I think that is now the first order of the day,” Rutte told reporters at a news conference in Stockholm.

“This was a unilateral action by Israel,” Rutte said, while noting it was “obviously a rapidly evolving situation”.

UNITED STATES

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Israel took “unilateral action against Iran” and that Israel advised the US that it believed the strikes were necessary for its self-defence.

“We are not involved in strikes against Iran, and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region,” Rubio said in a statement released by the White House. “Let me be clear: Iran should not target US interests or personnel.”

IRAQ

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani condemned Israel’s “military aggression” against Iran, saying that the wave of air strikes violated international law and threatened global security.

“The Government of the Republic of Iraq strongly condemns the military aggression launched by the Zionist entity against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the prime minister’s office said in a statement, referring to Israel.

“This act represents a blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and constitutes a serious threat to international peace and security.”

Iraq later filed a complaint with the UN Security Council over Israel’s “violation of Iraqi airspace” in its attack on Iran, its foreign ministry said.

“These practices constitute a flagrant violation of Iraq’s sovereignty,” the ministry said, calling on “the Security Council to assume its responsibilities” and act to “prevent the recurrence of such violations”.

OMAN

Oman, which has been mediating nuclear talks between the US and Iran over recent months, decried Israel’s attacks as a “dangerous and reckless escalation” that “violates the principles of international law”.

“[It] represents unacceptable and ongoing aggressive behaviour that undermines the foundations of stability in the region,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Israel is responsible for this escalation and its consequences.”

TURKIYE

Ankara issued a sharp condemnation of Israel’s attack, calling it a violation of international law and a reckless provocation.

“The air strike shows that Israel does not want issues to be resolved through diplomatic means,” Turkiye’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It called on Israel to “immediately halt aggressive actions that could lead to greater conflicts”, warning that such moves could push the region closer to widespread instability.

Turkiye condemned the assault “in the strongest terms”, it said.

Turkiye’s top ministers, joined by military and intelligence chiefs, later held a closed-door meeting “focussed on the process that started with Israeli airstrikes on Iran and their possible repercussions”, a foreign ministry source said.

SAUDI ARABIA

Saudi Arabia denounced the “heinous” Israeli attacks.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the heinous Israeli attacks against the brotherly Islamic Republic of Iran,” the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on X.

The ministry said Israel’s brutal offensive on Iran “violates its sovereignty and constitutes a blatant breach of international laws and norms”.

It pointed to the UN Security Council’s responsibility for immediately confronting and halting the repeated Israeli aggression.

QATAR

Qatar said it was deeply concerned over the “dangerous escalation” and called on the international community to “urgently halt these Israeli violations”.

“The State of Qatar expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli attack targeting the territory of the sisterly Islamic Republic of Iran, considering it a flagrant violation of Iran’s sovereignty and security, and a clear breach of the rules and principles of international law,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

The UAE condemned the Israeli attacks and called for restraint.

“The UAE calls for the utmost self-restraint and wise judgment to prevent the conflict from expanding,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Abu Dhabi stressed that diplomatic efforts must take precedence over military responses.

JORDAN

“Jordan has not and will not allow any violation of its airspace, reaffirming that the Kingdom will not be a battleground for any conflict,” a government spokesperson told AFP after Jordan closed its airspace following Israel’s attack on Iran.

LEBANON

The Lebanese foreign ministry condemned Israel’s attack on Iran and said it was “continuing its contacts” to spare Lebanon from being dragged into any conflict.

President Joseph Aoun said Israel’s strikes “did not target the Iranian people alone, but also targeted all international efforts being made to maintain stability in the Middle East and neighbouring countries”.

Aoun called on the international community to “take effective and swift action to prevent Israel from achieving its goals, which are no longer hidden from anyone”.

HEZBOLLAH

The Lebanese group Hezbollah condemned Israel’s wave of strikes on its backer Iran, warning that they threaten to “ignite the region”.

“This enemy adheres to no logic or laws and knows only the language of killing, fire, and destruction,” Hezbollah said in a statement that condemned the strikes as a “brutal” aggression.

HOUTHIS

Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi rebels said Tehran had a “legitimate right to defend itself” following Israel’s strikes.

The Houthis said on Telegram that they backed “Iran’s full and legitimate right to … develop its nuclear programme” and that “we strongly condemn the brutal Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran and affirm its full and legitimate right to respond by all possible means”.

HAMAS

The Palestinian group Hamas called Israeli strikes on Iran a “dangerous escalation”.

“This aggression constitutes a dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the region,” said Hamas in a statement.

PAKISTAN

Pakistan condemned the “unjustified” attacks.

“Strongly condemn unjustified Israeli attacks on Islamic republic of Iran,” Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar wrote on X. He said Pakistan, which does not recognise Israel, “stands in solidarity with the Government & the people of Iran”.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs later warned the Israeli strikes were “a serious threat to the peace, security, and stability of the entire region and beyond”.

CHINA

Beijing said it was concerned about the potential for serious consequences as a result of the Israeli attacks.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lin Jian told reporters on Friday that China was “closely following developments” and urged all actors to avoid steps that could inflame the crisis.

“China is deeply concerned about the grave consequences that the operations may cause, and urges relevant parties to avoid further escalation of tension,” Lin said.

He added that China was “ready to play a constructive role in helping to cool down the situation”.

RUSSIA

The Kremlin expressed concern over what it called a “sharp escalation” in tensions, Russian state media reported.

“Russia is concerned and condemns the sharp escalation of tensions,” spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state news agencies.

EUROPEAN UNION

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called for all sides to “exercise restraint”.

“The situation in the Middle East is dangerous. I urge all parties to exercise restraint and prevent further escalation. Diplomacy remains the best path forward, and I stand ready to support any diplomatic efforts toward de-escalation,” Kallas wrote on X.

FRANCE

France urged all sides to avoid further escalation, while reiterating what it described as Israel’s “right to self-defence”.

Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot posted on X that Paris remained “deeply concerned” over Iran’s nuclear ambitions and stood by Israel’s right to respond to attacks.

President Emmanuel Macron called for the resumption of US-Iran talks and said Tehran bore “heavy responsibility in the destabilisation of the whole region”.

“If Israel were to be attacked in retaliation by Iran, France, if in a position to do so, would take part in protection and defence operations,” he said, but added that Paris would not take part in any offensives on Iran.

GERMANY

Chancellor Friedrich Merz urged both Israel and Iran to avoid any “further escalation”.

Both sides should refrain from steps that could “destabilise the entire region,” said Merz, adding that he had been briefed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the raids and had convened a meeting of Germany’s security cabinet.

Merz emphasised that Berlin backed “Israel’s right to defend its existence and the security of its citizens”. Germany had for years been expressing concerns about Iran’s “advanced nuclear weapons programme”, he said.

“Germany stands ready to use all diplomatic means at our disposal to influence the parties to the conflict. The goal must remain that Iran does not develop nuclear weapons,” Merz said.

ITALY

Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called on his Iranian and Israeli counterparts to come back to the negotiating table after Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Tajani had spoken on the phone with both Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, the Italian ministry said in a statement.

During the conversation with Araghchi, “Tajani called on Iran to avoid a military escalation in the conflict with Israel, a dynamic that would be extremely dangerous for the entire region,” the ministry said.

“We need to return to negotiation and diplomacy as soon as possible,” Tajani told Araghchi, saying it was the same message he had given Sa’ar earlier, according to the statement.

UNITED KINGDOM

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Israel’s strikes on Iran are concerning and that all parties need to step back and reduce tensions.

In a phone call with Netanyahu, Starmer said that London believes Israel has the right to “self defence”, as Britain has “grave concerns” over Iran’s nuclear programme, his spokesperson said in a statement.

“He reiterated [to Netanyahu] the need for de-escalation and a diplomatic resolution, in the interests of stability in the region,” the spokesperson added.

IRELAND

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was “deeply concerned by the airstrikes on Iran” in a post on X.

“I call on all in the Middle East to exercise the utmost restraint and to avoid further escalation,” said Martin, adding that “the region and the world needs stability. Diplomacy must be the only way forward”.

SWEDEN

During a press conference in Stockholm with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said it was already a “very serious and tense situation in the Middle East. What is now happening in an unstable region, risks making things considerably worse”.

Kristersson added that there was “a very broad consensus that Iran cannot be allowed to develop nuclear weapons”, but said the issue needed to be brought back to the “negotiating table”.

“This could further increase the risk of terrorist threats and other dangerous activities,” Kristersson said.

CZECH REPUBLIC

Czech Republic Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky said Israel’s attacks on Iran were a “reasonable reaction”.

Iran “is supporting so many players, including the Hezbollah and Hamas movements, with the intention to destroy the state of Israel, and also seeking a nuclear bomb”, that “I see that this was a reasonable reaction from the state of Israel towards a possible threat of a nuclear bomb”.

AUSTRALIA

Australia said it was “alarmed by the escalation between Israel and Iran”.

“This risks further destabilising a region that is already volatile. We call on all parties to refrain from actions and rhetoric that will further exacerbate tensions,” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong.

“We all understand the threat of Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programme represents a threat to international peace and security, and we urge the parties to prioritise dialogue and diplomacy,” Wong said.

NEW ZEALAND

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said the attacks were an “unwelcome development” in the region.

“The risk of miscalculation is high. That region does not need any more military action, and risk associated with that,” Luxon said.

INDONESIA

“Indonesia strongly condemns Israel’s attack on Iran,” said Indonesia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement on social media.

“The attack risks exacerbating existing regional tensions and could potentially trigger a broader conflict. All parties must exercise the utmost restraint and avoid any actions that might escalate tensions or cause further instability.”

JAPAN

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said the use of military forces at a time of diplomacy and negotiations between the US and Iran was “deeply regrettable”.

“The government strongly condemns this action, which escalates the situation,” Iwaya said.

AFRICAN UNION

The African Union expressed grave concern over the attacks and escalating hostilities.

AU chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf “expresses grave concern over reports of an Israeli airstrike on Iran and the ensuing escalation of hostilities in the Middle East”, it said in a statement.

“The Chairperson calls for the immediate cessation of hostilities and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint. He pointed out that the current developments pose a serious threat to international peace and security,” it added.

AFGHANISTAN

Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities said the Israeli attacks violated international law and fuelled regional insecurity.

The strikes “constitute a clear violation of the fundamental principles of international law, particularly national sovereignty”, Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid posted in a statement on X. “The continuation of such tension-provoking actions has made the situation in the region even more fragile and worrying.”

Mujahid said the Taliban authorities, which do not recognise Israel, called for all stakeholders to “address this issue and prevent the spread of further insecurity and instability in the region”.

