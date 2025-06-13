UN nuclear watchdog's board to meet over Israel's Iran strikes, diplomats say

Published On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 21:50:15 PKT

VIENNA (Reuters) - An exceptional meeting of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's Board of Governors will be held on Monday to discuss Israel's strikes on Iran after at least one country on the board requested one at Friday's regular, quarterly session of the body, diplomats said.

Any country on the board of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) can call a meeting under its rules.

Iran, which is not on the board, requested a meeting and its call was supported by board members Russia, China and Venezuela, diplomats said. The diplomats gave differing accounts as to which board member was the first to clearly make the request.

The meeting will start at 10am on Monday, diplomats at Friday's closed-door meeting said before any public announcement of the emergency meeting.

The IAEA said earlier on Friday that Iran's Natanz nuclear site, which includes an underground uranium enrichment plant and a smaller above-ground pilot enrichment plant, had been targeted by Israel's strikes.