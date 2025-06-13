Israeli strikes kill Iran's chief of armed forces, nuclear scientists

"Major General Mohammad Bagheri chief of staff of the armed forces was martyred," broadcaster said

Fri, 13 Jun 2025 13:34:50 PKT

TEHRAN (Agencies) – Iran's armed forces chief of staff Mohammad Bagheri was killed on Friday in Israeli attacks on various cities, including the capital, state television reported.

"Major General Mohammad Bagheri chief of staff of the armed forces was martyred," the broadcaster said.

According to state media, other Iranian official killed in separate Israeli attacks include Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami.

The Israeli attacks claimed the lives of nuclear scientists as well.

They are nuclear scientist Mohammad-Mehdi Tehranchi who was also president of Islamic Azad University, Ahmad Reza Zolfaghari, a nuclear engineering professor at Shahid Beheshti University, Fereydoun Abbasi, also a nuclear scientist and former head of Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran, and Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Headquarters Major General Gholamali Rashid.