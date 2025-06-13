Saudi Arabia strongly condemns blatant Israeli aggressions against Iran

World World Saudi Arabia strongly condemns blatant Israeli aggressions against Iran

Reports said top military commanders of Iran have been assassinated in the strikes

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 10:29:42 PKT

RIYADH (Dunya News) – Saudi Arabia on Friday expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the brotherly country of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.

While the Kingdom condemns these heinous attacks, it affirms that the international community and the Security Council bear a great responsibility to immediately halt this aggression.

Israel said it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country's main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.

The Iranian media said Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri, Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami, and other military and civilians were assassinated in Israeli strikes in Tehran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement that Israel had "unleashed its wicked and bloody" hand in a crime against Iran and that it would receive "a bitter fate for itself".

