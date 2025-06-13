Iran launches about 100 drones towards Israel: Israeli military

There are no reports of any casualties or damage

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 11:04:44 PKT

(AFP) – Israel's military said Iran launched about 100 drones toward Israel on Friday and that it was making an effort to shoot them down, following a wave of Israeli air strikes across the Islamic republic.

"Iran launched approximately 100 UAVs towards Israeli territory, which we are working to intercept," military spokesman Brigadier General Effie Defrin told journalists.

He added that Israel's strikes on Iran involved 200 fighter jets striking about 100 targets across Iran.

According to Israeli media, a state of emergency has been declared in Israel, and the government has asked citizens to move near shelters specifically buit for security in case of war.

Earlier, Israeli government declared a state of emergency and high alert fearing retaliatory ballistic missile attacks from Iran. The government had closed all educational institutions and asked citizens to remain indoors.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had already warned that Israel should await severe response.

Reuters quoted an Iranian security source that Iran is planning to 'give a harsh response' to an Israeli attack launched early on Friday against its nuclear programme.

"The response to the Israeli attack will be harsh and decisive," the official said, adding that details of Iran's retaliation "are being discussed at the highest levels" when asked whether the attack would be imminent.