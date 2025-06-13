Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is alive, security source tells Reuters

World World Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei is alive, security source tells Reuters

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive and is being continuously briefed about the situation

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 13 Jun 2025 08:36:37 PKT

DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is alive and is being continuously briefed about the situation, a security source told Reuters, following an Israeli attack on Iran early on Friday.

Israel said it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders on Friday at the start of what it warned would be a prolonged operation to prevent Tehran from building an atomic weapon.

Iranian media and witnesses reported explosions including at the country's main uranium enrichment facility at Natanz, while Israel declared a state of emergency in anticipation of retaliatory missile and drone strikes.