Gaza-bound activist convoy reaches Libyan capital

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists in a Gaza-bound convoy reached the Libyan capital of Tripoli.

TRIPOLI (AFP) – Hundreds of pro-Palestinian activists in a Gaza-bound convoy reached the Libyan capital of Tripoli on Wednesday as they drive eastward in a bid to break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory.

The Soumoud convoy -- meaning steadfastness in Arabic -- set off from Tunis in buses and cars on Monday, hoping to pass through divided Libya and Egypt, which organisers say has yet to provide passage permits, to reach Gaza.

It was launched the day Israel intercepted an aid ship also attempting to breach its blockade on Gaza, which was carrying 12 people, including campaigner Greta Thunberg and European parliament member Franco-Palestinian Rima Hassan.

The land convoy was welcomed by hundreds in Tripoli and escorted through the capital by police patrols.

Libya's Tripoli-based Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah hailed the convoy as a "fraternal humanitarian initiative" that Libyans "embraced in warmth and solidarity".

"This is another example of Libya's commitment and generosity in support of the people of Gaza under siege and attack," the premier said in a statement.

After 20 months of war, Israel is facing mounting international pressure to allow more aid into Gaza to alleviate widespread shortages of food and basic supplies.

The United Nations has said the Palestinian territory was "the hungriest place on Earth".

"This visit brings us joy," said 45-year-old architect Alaa Abdel Razzaq among the crowd in downtown Tripoli welcoming the convoy.

Souhour al-Qatif said the gathering in the capital showed that "the tears of the Libyan people are united with the convoy".

"It's a great feeling," she added. "I feel like I'm not in Libya, but in Gaza, united with my Palestinian brothers."

Organisers have said a dozen buses and around 100 other vehicles were part of the convoy, adding that they expected the number of participants to grow along the way.

Algerian, Mauritanian, Moroccan and Libyan activists were also among the Soumoud group, which is now set to cross eastern Libya, a region controlled by a different administration than Tripoli.

This has cast doubt on whether the activists would reach the border crossing with Egypt, which has yet to grant clearance for the activists to cross.

Convoy spokesman Ghassen Henchiri told Tunisian media on Wednesday discussions were ongoing with Egyptian authorities regarding a permit to cross, "but as of now, we haven't received an official response."

