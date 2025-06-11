US Centcom chief hails Pakistan as key counterterrorism partner

Pakistan is fighting an intense and active counterterrorism campaign.

WASHINGTON (Web Desk) – US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander General Michael Erik Kurilla has praised Pakistan as a significant partner in the global fight against terrorism.

Addressing the US Senate Armed Services Committee, General Kurilla highlighted Pakistan’s proactive and constructive role in counterterrorism efforts, noting that the global community acknowledges Pakistan’s contribution.

He emphasized that ISIS-Khorasan (ISIS-K) is currently among the most active global terrorist organizations, and Pakistan has emerged as an exceptional counterterrorism partner. Kurilla credited Pakistan’s close intelligence cooperation with helping neutralise and apprehend dozens of ISIS-K operatives, including at least five top leaders.

One major success cited was the capture and handover of Jaafar, the mastermind behind the Abbey Gate bombing, which was made possible through intelligence sharing with Pakistani authorities. General Kurilla noted that Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, personally informed US officials of the arrest shortly after it happened.

He further stated that Pakistan continues to conduct effective operations against ISIS-K with limited but strategic intelligence exchanges.

The group, according to Kurilla, remains active along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, and Pakistan’s involvement is proving vital in the global counterterrorism landscape.

General Kurilla revealed that since the beginning of 2024, over 1,000 terrorist attacks have taken place in Pakistan’s western regions, resulting in approximately 700 deaths—including security personnel and civilians—and 2,500 injuries.

He stressed that Pakistan is fighting an intense and active counterterrorism campaign.

He added that ISIS-K appears to have weakened significantly in recent months due to substantial losses.

Kurilla also underlined the importance of maintaining relations with both Pakistan and India, stating, "I don’t believe it’s a binary choice—having a relationship with India does not mean we can’t engage with Pakistan."