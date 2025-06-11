US supports ongoing ceasefire between Pakistan and India: State Dept

She said Pakistani parliamentary delegation met with US Under Secretary for Political Affairs.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce while briefing the media in Washington on Tuesday said that the United States supports the ongoing ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

Tammy Bruce said that State Department officials, including Under Secretary for Political Affairs Allison Hooker, met with the Pakistani parliamentary delegation during their visit last week. She reiterated US support for the ongoing ceasefire between Pakistan and India.

She said that Pakistani parliamentary delegation and State Department officials also discussed important bilateral relationship issues, including counterterrorism cooperation.

Replying to a question regarding President Trump offer to mediate on the issue of Indian-held Kashmir, State Department spokesperson said that we all recognize that President Trump in each step that he takes, it’s made to solve generational differences between countries, generational war.

She said that it shouldn’t surprise anyone that he’d want to manage something like that [mediate on the issue of Indian-held Kashmir]. She said that he has been the only one to bring certain people to the table to have conversations that nobody thought was possible.

