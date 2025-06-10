Two Chinese aircraft carriers seen in Pacific for first time, Japan says

Japan's Defence Ministry has confirmed the Liaoning and Shandong operating in the Pacific

Tue, 10 Jun 2025 13:09:22 PKT

TOKYO (Reuters) – Two Chinese aircraft carriers were spotted conducting simultaneous operations in the Pacific for the first time, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya said on Tuesday.

Japan's Defence Ministry has confirmed the Liaoning and Shandong operating in separate locations in the Pacific on Saturday, both near remote southern islands belonging to Japan.

Iwaya said the ministry had communicated with Beijing through China's embassy in Japan and that it would take further "appropriate steps" as needed. He stopped short of condemning China for the operations.

Japan had said a day earlier that Liaoning sailed in the sea within Japan's exclusive economic zone near Minamitorishima, a remote island east of Iwo Jima.