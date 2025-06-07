Pictures: Eidul Azha celebrations across the globe

World World Pictures: Eidul Azha celebrations across the globe

Devotees in many countries gathered to mark the occasion

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 07 Jun 2025 21:16:28 PKT

(Web Desk/AFP/Reuters) - Millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eidul Azha by offering special prayers, holding social gatherings and giving meat to the deserving on Saturday.

Celebrated on the 10th of Zilhaj, Eidul Azha marks the culmination of Hajj which is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Devotees in many countries, including Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Thailand and Myanmar, gathered to mark the festivities, amid the Israeli bombardment and siege in Gaza, which has so far killed 54,000 Palestinians.

ffff

Women raise their hands during Eidul Azha prayer at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, June 7. — Reuters

Worshippers offer Eidul Azha prayers in open ground in Karachi, June 7. — AFP

Devotees offer Eidul Azha prayers in Rawalpindi, June 7. — AFP

Devotees offer prayers in a mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh, June 7. — Reuters

People leave after prayers at Jama Masjid Delhi, India, June 7. — Reuters

A young boy washes his hands, face and feet before offering prayers at Cholia Jamah mosque in Yangon, Myanmar on June 7. — AFP

Afghan children dressed in new clothes on the first day of the Eidul Azha celebrations in Fayzabad, Afghanistan, June 7. — AFP