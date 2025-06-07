Meet the Millennial and Gen Z pilgrims embarking on hajj journey

They emphasize the importance of performing the pilgrimage as soon as one is financially capable

MAKKAH (Reuters) – Against the backdrop of the Kaaba and the bustling Grand Mosque, young pilgrims from across the globe are redefining the traditional perception of hajj as a journey for the elderly.

These young individuals emphasize the importance of performing the pilgrimage as soon as one is physically and financially capable.

The Grand Mosque in Makkah is alive with activity, as pilgrims participating in the sacred rituals of hajj perform the Tawaf, which involves walking in circles around the Kaaba.

Pakistani pilgrim Naveed Sajid, 19, accompanied his mother to fulfil the religious obligation.

"I came with my mother as a mahram (male companion), and I think that hajj is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Naveed said.

“I feel very lucky to be able to experience it at a young age so I can really enjoy and embark on a new journey in my life through this hajj at a young age,” he added.

The 33-year-old Moroccan pilgrim, Muhammad Mustafa, seen embracing his mother after completing the stoning rituals, echoed similar sentiments. Mustafa encouraged young Muslims to perform hajj while they are physically fit.

"I encourage young people to come and perform their rituals because this is an obligation, and there is no issue regarding age, whether old or young,” Mustafa said.

As the fifth pillar of Islam, Hajj is a religious duty required once in a lifetime for every physically and financially able Muslim. It represents the highest expression of Islamic faith, devotion, and global unity.

The pilgrimage takes place during the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, meaning its timing shifts each year in relation to the solar calendar. As a result, both Hajj and Ramazan occur in different seasons over time.