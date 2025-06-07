Iran says US travel ban shows 'deep hostility' for Iranians, Muslims

Iran says Trump's travel ban on the Islamic Republic, showed "deep hostility" toward Iranians

Sat, 07 Jun 2025

(Reuters) – Iran on Saturday blasted US President Donald Trump's travel ban on countries including the Islamic Republic, saying it showed "deep hostility" toward Iranians and Muslims.

"The decision to ban the entry of Iranian nationals – merely due to their religion and nationality – not only indicates the deep hostility of American decision-makers towards the Iranian people and Muslims but also violates... international law," a senior foreign ministry official said in a ministry statement posted on the X social media platform.

Trump's proclamation on Wednesday will bar citizens from 12 countries starting on Monday at 12:01 am EDT (0401 GMT).

The countries are Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Congo Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The ban, which Trump said was necessary to protect against "foreign terrorists", was reminiscent of a similar move he implemented during his first term in office from 2017 to 2021, when he barred travellers from seven Muslim-majority nations.