Masjid al-Haram Imam prays for Palestine, calls for unity, righteousness in Hajj sermon

Sheikh Saleh emphasised Taqwa (piety), humility, and righteous deeds

Thu, 05 Jun 2025

MOUNT ARAFAT (Dunya News) - Delivering the Hajj sermon at Masjid Nimrah in Arafat, Masjid al-Haram Imam and Khateeb, Sheikh Saleh bin Hamid, made an emotional plea for the oppressed people of Palestine, invoking divine intervention against their oppressors.

In the sermon, he said, “O Allah, help our brothers in Palestine. Destroy those who kill women and children. Uproot their power and sow division among them.” He prayed for the forgiveness of Palestinian martyrs and healing of the wounded.

Throughout the sermon, Sheikh Saleh emphasised Taqwa (piety), humility, and righteous deeds, urging Muslims to stay away from pride, innovations (Bid’ah), backbiting, and mischief on earth. He reminded pilgrims that only through steadfast belief, worship, and good deeds can Muslims succeed in this life and the hereafter.

He reiterated that the essence of Islam lied in worshipping Allah alone, belief in the Day of Judgment, Paradise, Hell, and acting with modesty, sincerity, and truthfulness. He said that Emaan (faith) and Haya (modesty) were inseparable virtues.

The Imam encouraged pilgrims to make duas during Hajj, especially at Arafat, and to seek both worldly and eternal blessings. He praised those who were patient and truthful, and urged Muslims to fulfill promises, maintain family ties, and strive to be among the righteous.

Sheikh Saleh also prayed for the well-being of custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Following the sermon, pilgrims offered combined Zuhr and Asr prayers in Arafat. After sunset, without offering Maghrib prayer, they will proceed to Muzdalifah, where they will offer combined Maghrib and Isha prayers, collect pebbles for Ramy al-Jamarat, and spend the night under the open sky.

On 10th Dhul-Hijjah, pilgrims will stone the largest Jamarat, offer sacrifices, shave or trim their hair, and remove the Ihram. On 11th and 12th Dhul-Hijjah, they will stone all three Jamarat. After the Tawaf al-Ziyarah and Sa’i between Safa and Marwah, pilgrims will conclude the rituals. Those staying until 13th Dhul-Hijjah will perform one final stoning before returning from Mina.

