'I am literally melting' - Dubai visitors, residents brace for summer heat

(Reuters) – Dubai’s usually buzzing beaches and outdoor tourist spots are growing quieter as temperatures across the UAE soar, marking the start of the country’s sweltering summer and sending many residents indoors.

Lifeguards on near-empty shores sit under umbrellas scanning near-deserted waters, while popular tourist attractions like the Dubai Miracle Garden are seeing a trickle of visitors compared to the winter months. Global Village, one of the city’s busiest seasonal destinations, has closed for the summer.

"It's thirty-nine degrees. I am, without this (referring to fan), I am literally melting, so this is how I'm surviving,” said Chioma Ikpa, British national who’s visiting Dubai

In May, the UAE’s National Center of Meteorology issued a weather alert, warning of rising temperatures and urging residents to take precautions.

While Dubai remains a sought-after winter destination, many residents, like Ukrainian national Melaniia Zviahintseva, plan summer getaways to escape the heat. “It's going to be around fifty, forty-seven (degrees). So if people have an opportunity to escape Dubai heat, they should,” she said, posing for photos in the shade at the Miracle Garden.

Meanwhile, some residents escape the summer heat by heading to the beach at sunset.

Climate scientists warn that such intense heat is becoming more prolonged and frequent across the Gulf region due to global warming. A 2023 study by the UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment noted that average summer temperatures in the country have risen by over 1.5°C in the past four decades, putting additional pressure on infrastructure, health services, and daily life.