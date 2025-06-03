Over 1,800 people arrested in crack down on Asia-based scam

World World Over 1,800 people arrested in crack down on Asia-based scam

More than 1,800 people have been arrested in a joint operation across

Follow on Published On: Tue, 03 Jun 2025 17:37:58 PKT

HONG KONG (AP) — More than 1,800 people have been arrested in a joint operation across Asia targeting scam networks, police in H

A United Nations report in April found transnational organized crime groups in East and Southeast Asia are spreading their scam operations across the globe.

For several years, scam compounds have proliferated in Southeast Asia, especially in border areas of Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar, as well as in the Philippines, shifting operations from site to site to stay a step ahead of the police, according to the report issued by the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.



The scam centers in Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos are notorious for luring people to work in them under false pretences. Staff are often forced to financially exploit people around the world through false romances, bogus investment pitches and illegal gambling schemes. Many workers find themselves trapped in virtual slavery.

