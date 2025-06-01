Top ISIS terrorist arrested in joint Pakistan-Turkiye intelligence operation

His arrest is seen as a major blow to ISIS networks not only in Turkiye but across the region.

(Web Desk) – Turkiye’s intelligence agencies, with the help of Pakistan, have arrested Abu Yasar al-Turki, a highly wanted ISIS terrorist.

According to Turkish media, the arrest was the result of a joint operation by the intelligence agencies of both countries, with Pakistan playing a key role.

Abu Yasar al-Turki is considered the mastermind behind several terrorist attacks in Turkiye and had been on the run from law enforcement for a long time.

Turkish authorities praised Pakistan's cooperation, stating that this joint operation has further strengthened security collaboration between the two nations.

Analysts view this success as a significant development in the global fight against terrorism.