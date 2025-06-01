China will not remain silent if India stops Pakistan's water: Chinese analyst

Chinese senior analyst Professor Victor Gao stressed the importance of resolving water-sharing issue

(Web Desk) – China remains steadfast in its strong friendship with Pakistan and firmly supports Pakistan’s right to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty, including the peaceful use of its water resources.

In an interview with an Indian news channel, Chinese senior analyst Professor Victor Gao stressed the importance of resolving water-sharing issues peacefully among countries that share regional rivers.

Addressing India’s aggressive actions regarding water resources, Professor Gao cautioned against treating others in ways one would not want to be treated.

He explained that since India is located midstream and China upstream in the river system, it is inappropriate for India to interfere with the shared waters.

