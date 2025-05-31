Rock collapse at Indonesia quarry kills at least 10 people

Heavy machinery, including three excavators, were also buried under rocks

JAKARTA (Reuters) - At least 10 people in Indonesia's West Java were killed and six injured on Friday following a rock collapse at a quarry, the disaster agency said, with search efforts ongoing to find people buried beneath the rubble.

The collapse took place in Cirebon in West Java, where television footage showed excavators working to move huge rocks and personnel moving bags containing bodies to an ambulance.

The national disaster management agency said heavy machinery, including three excavators, were also buried under rocks and operations would continue on Saturday. It gave no estimate on the number of people missing.

West Java's governor, Dedi Mulyadi, on his Instagram account said the site was dangerous and "does not meet safety standards for workers".