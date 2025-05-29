Denied boarding twice, Libyan pilgrim reaches Hajj in remarkable turn of events

World World Denied boarding twice, Libyan pilgrim reaches Hajj in remarkable turn of events

Denied boarding twice, Libyan pilgrim reaches Hajj in remarkable turn of events

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 23:37:47 PKT

(Web Desk) – The spiritual journey of Libyan pilgrim Amer Al Mahdi Mansour Al Gaddafi to perform Hajj has captured hearts globally, as his determination and faith turned a series of setbacks into a story many believe to be marked by divine intervention.

Amer’s difficulties began at the airport when he was stopped at immigration due to concerns tied to his surname, “Al Gaddafi,” linked to the former Libyan leader. Despite pleading his case, airline staff proceeded with the flight, leaving him behind citing security and scheduling constraints.

In a striking twist, the plane faced a technical failure shortly after takeoff and had to return. Once fixed, it took off again—only to experience another malfunction and return once more. After the second emergency landing, the captain reportedly vowed not to fly again unless Amer was allowed to board.

Following this, airport officials cleared Amer, and the flight finally departed successfully—with him among the passengers.

Speaking later, Amer expressed gratitude and unwavering belief: “I only wanted to perform Hajj. I trusted that if it was destined for me, nothing could stop it.” His words echoed the Islamic belief that Allah alone determines who is granted the opportunity to make this sacred pilgrimage.

