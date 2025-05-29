Thousands of Palestinians loot UN warehouse in central Gaza: AFP journalist

World World Thousands of Palestinians loot UN warehouse in central Gaza: AFP journalist

Thousands of Palestinians looted a UN warehouse in Gaza's Deir el-Balah on Wednesday.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 29 May 2025 07:32:53 PKT

DEIR EL-BALAH (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Thousands of Palestinians looted a UN warehouse in Gaza's Deir el-Balah on Wednesday, AFP footage showed and the UN's World Food Programme said two people may have died when its warehouse there was broken into.

AFP film showed crowds of Palestinians breaking into a World Food Programme (WFP) warehouse and taking bags and cartons of food supplies as gunshots rang out.

"Hordes of hungry people broke into WFP's Al-Ghafari warehouse in Deir Al-Balah, Central Gaza, in search of food supplies that were pre-positioned for distribution," WFP said in a statement on X.

"Initial reports indicate two people died and several were injured in the tragic incident," it said, adding: "WFP is still confirming details."

The issue of aid has come sharply into focus amid a hunger crisis after Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza for over two months, before allowing supplies in at a trickle last week.

"Humanitarian needs have spiralled out of control after 80 days of complete blockade of all food assistance and other aid into Gaza," the WFP statement said.

Intense criticism has been levelled at the the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-backed group that has bypassed the longstanding UN-led system in the territory.

The UN on Wednesday condemned the US-backed aid system in Gaza after 47 people were injured during a chaotic food distribution the day before when thousands of Palestinians desperate for food rushed into a GHF aid distribution site.

A Palestinian medical source said at least one had died.

The Israeli military on Wednesday said soldiers did not fire at civilians.

"WFP urgently calls for safe, unimpeded humanitarian access to enable orderly food distributions across Gaza immediately," its statement said.

Israel stepped up its military offensive in Gaza, ignited by an attack by Palestinian militant group Hamas on October 7, 2023, earlier this month, while mediators push for a ceasefire that remains elusive.

