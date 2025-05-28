China issues flood warnings after heavy rain in southern regions

World World China issues flood warnings after heavy rain in southern regions

The NMC flagged a high risk of mountain floods, geological disasters and localised flooding

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 13:00:45 PKT

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's National Meteorological Centre on Wednesday issued alerts for heavy rain and flooding in southern regions, forecasting the most intense storms of the year so far.

The NMC flagged a high risk of mountain floods, geological disasters and localised flooding in southern provinces and regions due to strong rainfall including in Jiangxi, Fujian, Guangxi, Guangdong and Guizhou.

In Jiangxi, forecasts showed torrential rain in some areas may reach more than 150 millimetres (5.9 inches), while in Guangxi, authorities braced for flash floods, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

In the southern city of Shenzhen, several trains were suspended from operation over May 28-29 due to heavy rain, railway authorities said.

China faces longer, more intense heat waves and more frequent and unpredictable heavy rain which meteorologists attributed to climate change. The country is especially vulnerable to climate change, authorities have said, because of its huge population.

Heavy rain in southern Guangdong province, the Guangxi region and southwestern Guizhou province, has led to the deaths of at least 13 people and disappearance of several others.

Dozens of people became trapped after landslides in Guizhou, prompting authorities to send the military to assist in their rescue.