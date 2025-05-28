UN in the dark over Gaza aid group deliveries

World World UN in the dark over Gaza aid group deliveries

The UN and international aid agencies have said they will not cooperate with the GHF.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 07:34:15 PKT

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Tuesday (May 27) it had no information on whether the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-backed aid group, had delivered any supplies inside the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

The little-known group, which has stirred controversy since surfacing in early May, announced on Monday it had begun distributing truckloads of food in the Gaza Strip.

But officials from the UN humanitarian agency OCHA and UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said they were unaware whether any aid had actually been distributed.

The UN and international aid agencies have said they will not cooperate with the GHF, amid accusations it is working with Israel without any Palestinian involvement.

"It is a distraction from what is actually needed, which is a reopening of all the crossings in to Gaza; a secure environment within Gaza; and faster facilitation of permissions and final approvals of all the emergency supplies that we have just outside the border that need to get in," OCHA spokesman Jens Laerke told a press briefing in Geneva.

UNRWA spokeswoman Juliette Touma told journalists aid to Gaza was still "very, very far" from what was needed: a minimum of 500 to 600 trucks per day loaded with food, medical aid, fuel, water and other basic supplies, she said, speaking via video-link from Amman.

HUMANITARIAN PRINCIPLES

Israel, which recently stepped up its offensive against militant group Hamas, drew international condemnation after implementing a blockade on Mar 2 that has sparked severe food and medical shortages.

Humanitarian aid has begun trickling back into Gaza in recent days after Israel lifted the 11-week blockade.

Touma said no UNRWA supplies had gone in since March 2, while Laerke said he had no information on how many UN trucks had passed through the Kerem Shalom crossing in the last 24 hours, partly because Israel does not allow them to have a fixed presence there.

UN officials have raised concerns that the GHF could be used to "weaponise" aid by restricting who is eligible to receive it.

On Sunday, GHF executive director Jake Wood quit, saying it was impossible to do his job in line with humanitarian principles.

Hours later, GHF's board accused "those who benefit from the status quo" of attacking the group.

On Monday, GHF added: "It is clear that Hamas is threatened by this new operating model, and will do everything in its power to see it fail."

The UN's World Health Organization has also confirmed it will not be working with the GHF.

