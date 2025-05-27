Saudi Arabia confirms Zilhaj moon sighting, Eidul Azha to be celebrated on June 6

The moon has also been sighted in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, and Qatar.

RIYADH (Web Desk) – The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has confirmed the sighting of the Zilhaj moon in multiple regions of the country.

According to Arab media, the first day of Zilhaj will be Wednesday, May 28, 2025, with Arafat Day observed on Thursday, June 5, and Eidul Azha on Friday, June 6.

However, in Pakistan, Eidul Azha will fall on June 7 due to no moon sightings reported.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, Maulana Khabeer Azad said that no credible reports of moon sighting were received from any region of Pakistan.

As a result, he added, it was unanimously agreed that Eidul Azha will be celebrated on June 7, 2025.

Earlier, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee met in Islamabad for sighting the crescent of Zilhaj 1446 Hijri.

