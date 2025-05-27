Pahalgam attack orchestrated to win Bihar elections, says Yashwant Sinha

(Web Desk) – Former Indian foreign minister Yashwant Sinha has exposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s alleged manipulative tactics, questioning the timing of attacks like those in Pulwama and Pahalgam coinciding with elections.

In an interview, Sinha said such incidents seem to conveniently occur right before elections, claiming the Pahalgam drama was orchestrated to win the Bihar elections. He pointed out that terrorism struck just before polls in Pulwama too, and Modi politically capitalized on it. The Uri attack led to the so-called “surgical strike,” which was also used as an election campaign tool.

Sinha criticised Modi for using national security for political gain, stating that Modi even asked for votes in the name of the Pulwama "martyrs" during rallies. He alleged that the Pahalgam attack was aimed at securing electoral victory in Bihar and that the Modi government seeks political mileage from terror incidents.

According to defence analysts, instead of engaging in post-ceasefire dialogue with Pakistan, the Modi administration is more focused on preparing for the Bihar elections. Modi’s flawed policies, they argue, have left India isolated in the region.