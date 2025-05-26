Saudi Arabia denies reports of lifting alcohol ban ahead of FIFA World Cup 2034

Authorities clarified that these claims do not reflect any official stance or regulatory change

(Web Desk) – Saudi officials have dismissed recent media claims suggesting that the Kingdom plans to lift its long-standing ban on alcohol. The reports alleged that controlled alcohol sales might be introduced in preparation for hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Authorities clarified that these claims do not reflect any official stance or regulatory change. They reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia remains committed to preserving its cultural values, especially as the birthplace of Islam, where alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Officials highlighted that while the Kingdom continues to advance its tourism sector under Vision 2030, it aims to offer a culturally rich and authentic experience. The tourism drive has already shown promising results, with 29.7 million international visitors recorded in 2024—an 8% rise from the previous year. Tourism spending also saw significant growth, reaching 283.8 billion SAR, with international tourists contributing 168.5 billion SAR.

Regarding alcohol for diplomatic use, the government has implemented new guidelines to curb misuse. Under the updated regulations, embassies from non-Muslim countries can no longer include alcohol in diplomatic shipments, though access under strict controls remains possible.

Officials also reaffirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2034 will uphold Saudi Arabia’s cultural norms. Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, Saudi ambassador to the UK, emphasized that visiting fans must respect the local customs, including the nationwide alcohol ban.