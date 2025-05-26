Malta to recognise State of Palestine in June

“We cannot turn a blind eye to this worsening human tragedy in Gaza," Prime Minister Abela said

(Web Desk) – Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela announced on Sunday that Malta will formally recognise the State of Palestine next month.

Speaking at a political event, Abela addressed both national and international issues, with particular focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Maltese media reported.

“We cannot turn a blind eye to this worsening human tragedy,” he said, referring to the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, which has reportedly claimed nearly 54,000 Palestinian lives, most of them women and children.

Calling the move a moral responsibility, Abela said the recognition will be formalised following a conference scheduled for June 20.

The prime minister also expressed sorrow over the deaths of nine children of Palestinian pediatrician Dr. Alaa Al-Najjar, who were killed when Israeli forces struck their home in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. Dr. Al-Najjar’s husband was critically injured in the attack, and only one child survived.

Abela added that Malta is ready to offer refuge to Dr. Al-Najjar and her surviving family members.