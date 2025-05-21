South Africa's Ramaphosa faces Trump with deals on offer and golfers in tow

Published On: Wed, 21 May 2025 21:26:19 PKT

JOHANNESBURG/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa heads to the White House on Wednesday on a perilous mission to persuade a hostile Donald Trump to make deals with his country rather than scold and punish it as he has done since the start of his second term.

Attacking South Africa's land reform law aimed at redressing the injustices of apartheid and its genocide court case against Israel, Trump has cancelled aid to the country, expelled its ambassador and offered refuge to white minority Afrikaners based on racial discrimination claims Pretoria says are unfounded.

"Whether we like it or not, we are joined at the hip and we need to be talking to them," Ramaphosa said on South African state television before flying to Washington to meet President Trump.

The stakes are high for South Africa. The United States is its second-biggest trading partner after China, and the aid cut has already resulted in a drop in testing for HIV patients.

Ramaphosa goes into his meetings with Trump, scheduled to start at 1530 GMT, bearing offers of trade deals and investment opportunities, and accompanied by ministers, luxury goods tycoon Johann Rupert and champion golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

On Trump's side will be Vice President JD Vance, South African-born billionaire Elon Musk -- who has accused Ramaphosa of pursuing anti-white policies, which he denies -- and senior figures from the U.S. government.

Rashaad Tayob, a portfolio manager and macro strategist at Foord Asset Management, said markets were nervous about the talks given the clash between Trump and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy on February 28.

"One hopes that the inclusion of business leaders like Johann Rupert and golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen can serve to create a friendly environment and encourage Trump to tone down the aggressive anti-South Africa rhetoric," he said.

Ramaphosa's spokesperson told South African outlet News24 that "Zelenskiy-style treatment" was not expected.

GOLF CONNECTIONS

South African billionaire Rupert, founder of the Richemont luxury goods group that owns brands like Cartier and an important investor in his home country, helped bring about Ramaphosa's meeting with Trump, South African media reported.

Els, a former world number one golfer and four-times major champion, also played a part, according to the reports.

Both men have played golf with Trump. Neither responded to requests for comment.

Ramaphosa will offer Trump a broad trade deal, as well as specific deals such as duty-free access for Musk's Tesla electric vehicles in exchange for the firm building charging stations, and potential licensing for Musk's Starlink company.

Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen, who is in Ramaphosa's delegation, said he was focused on securing and expanding South African farmers' duty-free access to the U.S. market under the African Growth and Opportunity Act.

AGOA is at risk from Trump's tariff regime, which is currently suspended but would hit South Africa with a 30% duty if enacted.