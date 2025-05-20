India denies Trump's role in ceasefire deal with Pakistan

Says conflict with Pakistan remained within the bounds of conventional warfare

Tue, 20 May 2025 10:29:00 PKT

NEW DELHI (Dunya News) – Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Mistri has denied the role of US President Donald Trump in ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India, saying it was a bilateral decision.

He told this to members of a parliamentary committee after they raised questions over Trump’s repeated assertions about his role in stopping the conflict between the neighbouring countries.

A member of the committee remarked that Trump had claimed seven times that he brokered the Pakistan-India ceasefire agreement.

He further stated that the conflict with Pakistan remained within the bounds of conventional warfare. He also rejected that impression that there was any any nuclear posturing or signalling by Islamabad.

According to Indian media, the parliamentary committee repeatedly asked how many Indian aircraft were destroyed in the war with Pakistan, but Vikram Misri kept refusing to answer, citing national security as the reason.

'Bigger Succes'

Last week, US President Donald Trump described his role in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India as a major diplomatic achievement, stating that helping both nations reach a ceasefire is a “bigger success” on his credit.

The president made the remarks in an interview with Fox News stating, “A bigger success than I’ll ever be given credit for. Those are major nuclear powers. Those are not like a little bit, and they were angry”.

“It was getting deeper and more, I mean, more missiles. Everyone was stronger, stronger to a point where the next one’s gonna be, you know what, the N-word,” Trump explained, adding that the neighbouring countries were “very close” to dangerous escalation. He said now both sides are happy.

US SUPPORTS DIRECT DIALOGUE

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States supported direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continuous efforts to improve relations between the two nations.

In a phone conversation with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, the US Secretary of State discussed the tensions between India and Pakistan.

Both leaders emphasised the importance of maintaining a ceasefire and keeping communication channels open between the South Asian neighbours.

CEASEFIRE AGREEMENT

Nuclear-armed neighbours Pakistan and India agreed on a ceasefire on May 10 following the US pressure. The agreement was possible amid negotiations after four days of intense fighting.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry stated that the country remained committed to the ceasefire. "Our forces are handling the situation responsibly and with restraint," the ministry said.

It further urged troops on the ground to exercise restraint and noted that any issues related to the ceasefire implementation should be resolved through communication at appropriate levels.

